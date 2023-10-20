'Upload' Season 3 Cast: 8 Stars Confirmed to Return, Plus 1 New Addition

Upload is back for a third season on Prime Video!

The sci-fi comedy series was renewed in May 2022, just two months after the second season premiered on the streaming service.

The show follows a young app developer, Nathan Brown, who winds up in the hospital following a self-driving car accident, needing to quickly decide his fate. After a rushed deliberation with his shallow girlfriend Ingrid, he chooses to be uploaded to her family’s luxurious virtual afterlife, the Horizen company’s “Lakeview.”

Season three debuts THIS Friday (October 20), with eight new episodes. Check out the trailer here!

Ahead of the new season, we’re taking a look at all the stars who are returning, and who is joining the cast.

Browse through the slideshow to see who’s returning and who’s joining season three of Uplaod…