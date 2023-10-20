Justin Theroux Spotted Leaving Gym with Girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom After a Thursday Workout

Justin Theorux is still going strong with girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom!

The 52-year-old actor and the 29-year-old actress were just spotted leaving the gym together after a workout on Thursday afternoon (October 19) in New York City.

It looks like Justin showered and changed after his workout while Nicole was still wearing her leggings and gym clothes following the sweat session.

Justin and Nicole first sparked dating rumors back in August, but it appears they have been together since at least the beginning of the year.

Just a few weeks ago, the couple was spotted out for dinner with Nicole‘s mom and stepdad. For those who don’t know, Nicole‘s father is the late journalist David Bloom, who died suddenly at the age of 39 from a pulmonary embolism while covering the war in Iraq.

Nicole is an actress on the rise and has appeared on episodes of Law & Order: SVU and The Affair. She will be appearing in the upcoming second season of The Gilded Age.

