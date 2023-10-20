Dove Cameron Drops First Single 'Lethal Woman' From Upcoming Debut Album 'Alchemical: Volume 1' - Listen & Read the Lyrics!

Dove Cameron just released the first song off of her upcoming two-part debut album Alchemical!

From Volume 1, the 27-year-old singer and actress’ new single “Lethal Woman” debuted at midnight on Friday (October 20).

Dove also released a visualizer video to go along with the track, which “delves into the allure and danger of a woman who possesses both temptation and lethal power, exploring themes of desire, strength, and empowerment.”

Listen to the song and read the lyrics inside…

Several hours before the song premiered, Dove teased that it’s the only track on the first part of the album that “goes this crazy.”

“helloooOO KIDS!!! i’m back & the first song off alchemical volume 1 is out tonight at midnight ⛓️🧚🏻👼🏻⛓️🗡️❤️‍🩹❣️we had so much fun making this record & experimenting & i hope it makes you feel telekinetic. it’s also the only song on v.1 that goes this crazy so get ready because after we menace, we’re crying from here on out i love you,” she captioned a post on her Instagram, which has been wiped of all of her past posts.

Check out “Lethal Woman” right here, and read the lyrics below…