Top Stories
Sophia Bush &amp; Ashlyn Harris: Everything Insiders Have Said About the Rumored New Couple

Sophia Bush & Ashlyn Harris: Everything Insiders Have Said About the Rumored New Couple

Sabrina Carpenter Drops Cover of Taylor Swift's 'I Knew You Were Trouble' Ahead of Upcoming Eras Tour Shows

Sabrina Carpenter Drops Cover of Taylor Swift's 'I Knew You Were Trouble' Ahead of Upcoming Eras Tour Shows

Wed, 18 October 2023 at 10:01 pm

Robbie Amell Gets Cloned In 'Upload' Season 3 Trailer - Watch Now!

Robbie Amell Gets Cloned In 'Upload' Season 3 Trailer - Watch Now!

The third season of the popular series Upload is fast approaching!

Robbie Amell returns as Nathan in the Prime Video sci-fi comedy, which is set in a technologically advanced future where holographic phones, self-driving vehicles, AI assistance, and 3D food printers are the norm. And, forget about dying – instead, you’ll be “uploaded” to a virtual reality afterlife, and enjoy all the comforts of a world-class resort. Provided you can afford it.

Find out more about season three and watch the trailer inside…

In season three, we pick back up with Nora and freshly downloaded Nathan as they navigate their relationship, while racing to stop the mysterious conspiracy that threatens to destroy millions of lives. Can they shut down Freeyond, and finally have a real life together? Or is it just a matter of time until Nathan’s head explodes? Meanwhile, in Lakeview, a backup copy of Nathan has been activated and Ingrid’s not about to let this second chance at love slip away. Back in the real world, Aleesha rises through the ranks of Horizen by managing AI education, and falls into a new romantic relationship. And Luke, all alone in Lakeview, is forced to come up with the funds to pay for his stay in paradise, driving him to work in The Grey Zone.

In addition to Robbie, also returning are Andy Allo as Nora, Kevin Bigley as Luke, Allegra Edwards as Ingrid, Zainab Johnson as Aleesha, and Owen Daniels as A.I. Guy.

Upload season three, which consists of eight episodes, will premiere THIS Friday (October 20) on Prime Video!

Allegra Edwards welcomed her first child in between seasons two and three with hubby Clayton Snyder.

RELATED: Leighton Meester & Robbie Amell Return Home for the Holidays in ‘Exmas’ Rom-Com Trailer – Watch Now!
Just Jared on Facebook
there are two nathans in upload season three trailer watch now 01
there are two nathans in upload season three trailer watch now 02
there are two nathans in upload season three trailer watch now 03
there are two nathans in upload season three trailer watch now 04
there are two nathans in upload season three trailer watch now 05
there are two nathans in upload season three trailer watch now 06
there are two nathans in upload season three trailer watch now 07
there are two nathans in upload season three trailer watch now 08
there are two nathans in upload season three trailer watch now 09
there are two nathans in upload season three trailer watch now 10
there are two nathans in upload season three trailer watch now 11
there are two nathans in upload season three trailer watch now 12
there are two nathans in upload season three trailer watch now 13
there are two nathans in upload season three trailer watch now 14

Photos: Prime Video
Posted to: Allegra Edwards, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Owen Daniels, Prime Video, Robbie Amell, Television, Trailer, Upload, Zainab Johnson

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr