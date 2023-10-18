Robbie Amell Gets Cloned In 'Upload' Season 3 Trailer - Watch Now!

The third season of the popular series Upload is fast approaching!

Robbie Amell returns as Nathan in the Prime Video sci-fi comedy, which is set in a technologically advanced future where holographic phones, self-driving vehicles, AI assistance, and 3D food printers are the norm. And, forget about dying – instead, you’ll be “uploaded” to a virtual reality afterlife, and enjoy all the comforts of a world-class resort. Provided you can afford it.

Find out more about season three and watch the trailer inside…

In season three, we pick back up with Nora and freshly downloaded Nathan as they navigate their relationship, while racing to stop the mysterious conspiracy that threatens to destroy millions of lives. Can they shut down Freeyond, and finally have a real life together? Or is it just a matter of time until Nathan’s head explodes? Meanwhile, in Lakeview, a backup copy of Nathan has been activated and Ingrid’s not about to let this second chance at love slip away. Back in the real world, Aleesha rises through the ranks of Horizen by managing AI education, and falls into a new romantic relationship. And Luke, all alone in Lakeview, is forced to come up with the funds to pay for his stay in paradise, driving him to work in The Grey Zone.

In addition to Robbie, also returning are Andy Allo as Nora, Kevin Bigley as Luke, Allegra Edwards as Ingrid, Zainab Johnson as Aleesha, and Owen Daniels as A.I. Guy.

Upload season three, which consists of eight episodes, will premiere THIS Friday (October 20) on Prime Video!

Allegra Edwards welcomed her first child in between seasons two and three with hubby Clayton Snyder.

RELATED: Leighton Meester & Robbie Amell Return Home for the Holidays in ‘Exmas’ Rom-Com Trailer – Watch Now!