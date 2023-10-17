Leighton Meester & Robbie Amell Return Home for the Holidays in 'Exmas' Rom-Com Trailer - Watch Now!

The trailer is here for Amazon Freevee‘s next holiday rom-com Exmas!

Leighton Meester and Robbie Amell play a formerly engaged couple who return home for the holidays in the new movie from Buzzfeed Studios, who also produced Puppy Love.

Watch the trailer and find out more about the movie inside…

Here’s a synopsis: Coming home for the holidays is never a dull experience, especially not for Graham (Amell) and Ali (Meester). When Graham decides to surprise his family by traveling home for Christmas, he is shocked to discover them already celebrating with an unexpected guest of honor— Ali, who also happens to be his ex-fiancée. The two exes battle it out to see who the family will pick to stay through Christmas Day, and who must go. Let the hilarious holiday chaos begin!

Also starring in the movie are Michael Hitchcock and Kathryn Greenwood as Graham’s parents, Dennis and Jeannie; Veronika Slowikowska as Graham’s sister, Mindy; and Steven Huy as Graham’s brother, Elliott.

Exmas is set to be released on November 17th on Freevee in the U.S., UK, Germany, and Austria.

Robbie will also be seen in the third season of Upload, which debuts THIS Friday (October 20) on Prime Video!