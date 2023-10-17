Shannon Beador Breaks Silence After DUI, Hit-And-Run Arrest

Shannon Beador is addressing her arrest for the first time.

Last month, the 59-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star was arrested on DUI and hit-and-run charges after reportedly crashing into a home in Newport Beach.

On Tuesday (October 17), Shannon shared her first comments since the arrest and provided an update on how she’s doing.

“I know it’s been awhile since I posted and there’s been a lot of talk about what happened recently. But unfortunately right now, I’m not in the position to comment,” Shannon shared in a video shared on Instagram. “But there will be a time when I can, and I intend to be open, honest, and authentic.”

Shannon recorded the video while taking her beloved dog Archie for a walk around her neighborhood. (Archie was reportedly in the car with her when she was arrested.)

“Right now, I’m focusing on getting healthy, getting back to myself, and walking Archie,” Shannon concluded her video.

