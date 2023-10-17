Top Stories
Tue, 17 October 2023 at 9:41 pm

Bella Heathcote Encourages Fans to See 'Outstanding' Play 'The Engagement Party' in L.A. - See Production Photos!

Bella Heathcote is currently starring in the L.A. production of the play The Engagement Party and she’s encouraging fans to see the “outstanding” show.

“This play is outstanding and the cast is extraordinary. If you’re in LA you should come and see it. I don’t like to should on people but… whatever, you totally should 💍🥂💓,” Bella wrote on her Instagram account.

Bella stars alongside Jonah Platt, Wendie Malick, Richard Bekins, Lauren Worsham, Brian Lee Huynh, Mark Jacobson, and Brian Patrick Murphy in the play, which was directed by Tony winner Darko Tresnjak.

In The Engagement Party, “the champagne is on ice, the hors d’oeuvres are perfectly arranged, and the table is exquisitely set. At a swank Park Avenue apartment, a young couple is celebrating their engagement with an intimate gathering of family and friends. When a glass of wine is spilled, the night takes an unexpected turn, unleashing a spiraling sequence of events and revelations that will irrevocably change their lives.”

The play runs through November 5 at the Geffen Playhouse.

Photos: Jeff Lorch for Geffen Playhouse
