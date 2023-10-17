'Dancing With the Stars' Scores Revealed for All 11 Contestants on Disney Night

Week four of Dancing With the Stars has come to a close and the scores have been revealed!

Episode four of ABC’s dancing competition series aired on Tuesday night (October 17) and the 11 couples took to the ballroom for “Disney Night” performances in honor of 100 years of Disney

DWTS is back on ABC this season, after a brief 1 season stint on Disney+ last year.

Fans voted throughout the night and the voting methods closed right after the final performance of the night.

Click inside to see the scorecard for all contestants…

Xochitl Gomez and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy – 27 out of 30 points

Alyson Hannigan and pro partner Sasha Farber – 18 out of 30 points

Harry Jowsey and pro partner Rylee Arnold – 21 out of 30 points

Charity Lawson and pro partner Artem Chigvintsev – 24 out of 30 points

Ariana Madix and pro partner Pasha Pashkov – 25 out of 30 points

Jason Mraz and pro partner Daniella Karagach – 24 out of 30 points

Adrian Peterson and pro partner Britt Stewart – 21 out of 30 points

Lele Pons and pro partner Brandon Armstrong – 22 out of 30 points

Mira Sorvino and pro partner Gleb Savchenko – 21 out of 30 points

Mauricio Umanksy and pro partner Emma Slater – 19 out of 30 points

Barry Williams and pro partner Peta Murgatroyd – 18 out of 30 points

