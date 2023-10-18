Zoe Saldana Discusses Raising 3 Sons, Teaching Them to 'Celebrate' Their Femininity

Zoe Saldana opened up about being a mom to three sons and the lessons that she is trying to teach them.

The 45-year-old Marvel actress welcomed twin sons Cy and Bowie, 8, and Zen, 6, with her husband Marco.

In a new interview, she discussed how they split parenting responsibilities. Zoe also explained that she is teaching her sons to embrace any feminine traits instead of trying to hide them.

Speaking to People, she said that they were teaching their boys to “honor themselves, their femininity, to celebrate their feminine self as well.”

Zoe continued, explaining, “We’re very hard on our boys the same way we’re hard on women. And boys are encouraged to be strong and to suppress their emotions. And then once you learn to do that so much for so long, you become completely excommunicated from your feelings.”

“We definitely understood the assignments and accepted it knowing that we were raising boys during a time when women’s movements are so important,” she added.

The actress stressed that children are “mirroring” their parents, a fact that she is aware of: “It definitely makes you a lot more mindful than you have ever been in your whole entire life.”

How do she and Marco manage things? It’s a game of “constantly adjusting and readjusting.”

“Certain seasons, I’m the one that may be taking over all of the domestic operations so that my husband can mentally break away and focus on his creativity. And other seasons when I go completely back into work mode, then we’re switching off,” she said. “I don’t think it’s ever an even share of the load, which is why I think it’s important to be absolutely transparent with your bandwidth and where you are and how you’re doing.”

Zoe addressed gender norms in another interview earlier this summer.