Dove Cameron Reveals Who Inspired Her New Single 'Lethal Woman'

Dove Cameron is explaining the juicy meaning behind her brand new single, “Lethal Woman”!

The dark pop track is the 27-year-old’s first single off of the first volume of her two-part debut album, Alchemical: Volume 1.

“Lethal Woman” came out at midnight on Friday (October 20), and the album is set for a December 1 release.

Dove revealed that she was inspired to write the song after she was captivated by a woman one evening.

“I wrote this song after meeting a woman one night who immediately cast a spell on me,” the former Disney star said in a statement about the song.

She continued, “I wanted to encapsulate that ‘time stands still’ lightning in a bottle moment of knowing you have no choice but to let yourself be swept away by someone’s energy. I’m opening the album rollout with this track as a sexy ode to powerful women everywhere. Wild cosmic women: you made me who I am.”

The singer went on to introduce her upcoming album. “Alchemical: Volume 1 is a report from the void of my own personal experience with love, sex, loss, trauma, darkness and eventually transformation and healing,” she shared. “I hope you hear yourself and we can meet in these moments in time together.”

Dove recently opened up about her personal life, getting candid about her father’s suicide and coming out as queer.

Check out the visualizer video for “Lethal Woman” below!

