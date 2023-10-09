Did Adele Get Married? Partner Rich Paul Clears the Air After Singer Calls Herself a 'Wife'

Adele‘s partner Rich Paul is weighing in on rumors that they’ve gotten hitched.

The “Easy On Me” pop titan, who has been linked to Rich since 2021 but largely keeps their relationship out of the public eye, sparked rumors last month by referring to him as her “husband” during a show. A few days later, Adele referred to herself as a “wife.”

Fans are wondering if they got married, and Rich was asked about where they stood during a recent interview.

While appearing on CBS Mornings, Rich said that he likes to keep his personal life private. However, he was feeling generous and shared some details.

“She’s been great. I think she would agree that we’ve definitely helped each other. I’m in a good space; we’re in a good space. Happy. She’s superb,” he said, adding, “She’s been great for me; we’ve been great for each other.”

When directly pressed on if Adele would be going by “Mrs. Paul,” he provided a tongue-in-cheek response: “You can say whatever you want.”

Earlier this year, Adele also revealed that she wanted to “be a mom again soon,” sparking questions about if she and Rich were considering having children together.

