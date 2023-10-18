Adele Reveals She's Stopped Drinking, Explains When She Stopped

Adele is on the path of sobriety.

The 35-year-old “Hello” superstar revealed during her residency over the weekend in Las Vegas that she’s stopped drinking, and she cut alcohol out more than three months ago.

“I stopped drinking maybe like three and a half months ago,” Adele said at her Weekends with Adele show, via Daily Mail.

She added that it’s “it’s boring” to quit drinking, but she drank too much when she was younger.

“I mean, I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my 20s,” Adele revealed. “But I miss it so much.”

She also shared during her concert that she “cut out caffeine.”

“So enjoy your whiskey sour. I’m very, very jealous,” Adele told a fan at the show who said that they had been drinking all day before going to the show.

She previously revealed that she stopped drinking at one point following her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki and death of her father Mark Evans from bowel cancer in 2021, during her CBS special interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“That’s one great way of really sort of getting to know yourself, is just drinking water and being sober as anything,” she had said at the time.

