Jennifer Lopez Strips Down to Sexy Lingerie in Intimissimi Campaign!

Jennifer Lopez is baring a lot of skin in the sexy new campaign for Intimissimi.

The 54-year-old actress and singer teamed up with the Italian intimates brand to launch a co-designed capsule collection, titled This Is Me… Now.

The collection shares a name with Jennifer‘s upcoming album of the same name, “which delves into her deeply transformative journey of personal development. The name of the collection and product assortment encapsulates the essence of her evolution, self- reflection, and embracing her true self.”

You can shop the collection right now at Intimissimi.com.

Jennifer recently opened up about a time when she felt insecure with her body.

Photos: Courtesy of Intimissimi
