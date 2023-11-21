Top Stories
Adele Seemingly Confirmed She's Married to Rich Paul While Attending a Comedy Show in L.A.

Adele Seemingly Confirmed She's Married to Rich Paul While Attending a Comedy Show in L.A.

Multiple fans are revealing details of what happened when Adele showed up to comedian Alan Carr‘s comedy show in Los Angeles this past weekend.

It’s being reported that Adele seemingly confirmed to the audience that she is married to longtime love Rich Paul after several years of dating.

Details of the show were shared on the gossip account Deuxmoi.

One fan wrote in, “I was at Alan Carr’s comedy show in LA tonight and Adele was in the audience. Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently and Adele shouted ‘I did.’”

Another fan wrote in and said, “When [Carr] asked if anyone got married recently [Adele] yelled ‘I did.’ Super cute all around and was super sweet but dipped right before it ended. Adele was sitting right behind me with a friend having the best time. Her security only came in to bring her snacks. She didn’t care if people knew she was there. She was heckling [Carr] — they’re best friends.”

Adele has previously referred to Rich as her “husband” while performing in her Las Vegas residency.

Rich was recently asked about the marriage reports and he had an interesting answer.

