Melissa Barrera Dropped From 'Scream 7' for Israel-Palestine Posts on Social Media

'Twilight' Author Originally Wanted These Actors to Play Edward, Bella & More!

Bradley Cooper Breaks Silence on 'Maestro' Prosthetic Nose Backlash

Every Star Who Came Out as LGBTQ+ in 2023

Tue, 21 November 2023 at 4:48 pm

Susan Sarandon Dropped By UTA Amid Pro-Palestine Remarks

Susan Sarandon has been dropped by her talent agency, United Talent Agency, amid controversial comments made at a recent pro-Palestinian rally in New York City.

The 77-year-old actress allegedly said at one rally (via Deadline), “There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country.”

Susan had been with UTA since 2014. She had previously been a client of ICM Partners for 25 years before that.

In case you didn’t know, militant group Hamas targeted Israeli civilians at a music festival on October 7. They killed more than 1,400 people and also took hostages. The Israeli government declared war on Hamas in response to the violence and Israeli airstrikes killed thousands of Palestinian civilians. See which stars have spoken out about what has happened.
Photos: Getty
