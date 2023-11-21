Is There a 'Napoleon' Movie (2023) End Credits Scene? Details Revealed!

Joaquin Phoenix‘s new epic movie Napoleon, directed by Ridley Scott, is now playing in theaters and you might be wondering if there’s a post-credits scene.

Fans who are checking out the movie will likely want to know if they should stick around after the credits for an additional scene. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

So, do you need to stick around after Napoleon?

Keep reading to find out if you need to wait for a post-credits scene…

We can confirm that NO, there is no post-credits scene during the movie Napoleon, so feel free to leave the theater right when the movie ends without having to worry about missing anything.

Napoleon is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar®-winner Joaquin Phoenix. Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film captures Bonaparte’s relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.

