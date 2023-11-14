Joaquin Phoenix Gets Support from Partner Rooney Mara at 'Napoleon' Paris Premiere!

Joaquin Phoenix has the support of his real-life partner Rooney Mara at the premiere of his new film Napoleon, though they skipped the red carpet photo op.

The Oscar-winning actor was joined by co-star Vanessa Kirby on the red carpet at the event on Tuesday (November 14) at Salle Pleyel in Paris, France.

Also in attendance were co-star Tahar Rahim and director Ridley Scott with wife Giannina Facio.

Napoleon is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte. The film captures Bonaparte’s relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.

The film hits theaters on November 22. Watch the action-packed trailer for the movie!

FYI: Joaquin is wearing a Stella McCartney suit. Rooney is wearing a Dolce&Gabbana top and skirt. Vanessa is wearing Cartier jewelry.

