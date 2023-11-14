Jared Leto Explains Why He'll Probably Skip Met Gala 2024

Jared Leto has given us some of the most iconic Met Gala looks in recent years, but he might not be attending the next event.

The Met Gala is held every year on the first Monday in May and it’s the biggest night of the year in fashion, with so many A-List celebs in attendance wearing designs by the top fashion houses.

Jared is usually dressed by Gucci every year and this year he wore a cat costume in honor of late designer Karl Lagerfeld‘s cat Choupette. The theme of the gala this year was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty.”

So, why won’t Jared be attending?

Jared was interviewed on The Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM Hits 1 and said that after dressing up as the cat, he might not be able to top the moment.

“I almost feel like I don’t wanna mess it up at this point, so maybe I should [go out on top],” Jared said. “Maybe I should just let somebody else have the invite. But it’s always fun to be invited. It’s always an honor to be invited. It is a benefit at the end of the day. It’s great to just go out there and kind of like do something ridiculous.”

He added, “I try to just have, as you can see, I try to have fun with it. And for me it is really like a little creative performance or something, you know, I try to take advantage of the opportunity and make it fun and adventurous and take a little risk. And last year with Choupette, with the cat, the thing that, uh, that I wanted to do, I really thought hard. Like what would just, you know, add a little joy to the experience for me, for everybody and just put a smile on people’s face, like, you know, don’t take it too serious. And that’s how we ended up with, with that cat.”

Jared‘s band 30 Seconds to Mars will also be on tour in Europe in May 2024, though there’s a small gap in dates that would allow him to attend the gala.

