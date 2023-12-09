Top Stories
Sat, 09 December 2023 at 12:26 am

Terrence Howard Sues Former Agency Over 'Empire' Salary

Terrence Howard Sues Former Agency Over 'Empire' Salary

Terrence Howard is suing his former agency CAA over his Empire salary, alleging underpayment due to racist bias.

The 54-year-old actor appeared in 102 episodes of the Fox music drama, playing Lucious Lyon from 2015 to 2020.

Keep reading to find out more…

The lawsuit, obtained by People, alleges that CAA failed to act in his best interests by neglecting to negotiate a higher salary during his time on the show.

Terrence‘s complaint also claims that there was a conflict of interest, as producers Lee Daniels and Danny Strong were also repped by the agency.

In a news conference held on Friday (December 8), Terrence, accompanied by his attorneys and his longtime partner Mira Pak, announced the lawsuit.

“I trusted CAA to look after me, and they looked after themselves,” Terrence said, per People.

“Discovery will show that this was racism,” Carlos Moore, one of the actor’s lawyers, added. “You won’t find in discovery that a white actor – Oscar-nominated, Golden Globe-nominated – was treated like that.”

A year ago, Terrence Howard hinted at his plans to retire from acting.
Photos: Getty Images
