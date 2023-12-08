Top Stories
18 Actors Who Wore Prosthetics On Screen & 19 Celeb Men Who Really Went Full Frontal

Sophie Turner & Peregrine Pearson Photographed Kissing & Holding Hands in London

Selena Gomez Confirms Benny Blanco Relationship, Calls Him Her 'Absolute Everything'

Fri, 08 December 2023 at 11:50 pm

Paris Hilton & Carter Reum's Newborn Daughter's Birth Certificate Revealed - Find Out Her Full Name!

The birth certificate for Paris Hilton‘s newborn daughter has been revealed!

On November 23, Paris and her husband Carter Reum, both 42, announced that they had welcomed their second child together.

The couple’s baby girl’s name is London, and more details have now been uncovered!

Keep reading to find out more…

A birth certificate obtained by The Blast reveals that the newborn’s full name is London Marilyn Hilton Reum.

The filing also states that she was born on November 11, 2023, at 11:43 a.m. at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Paris and Carter additionally share a son, Phoenix, who was born in January.

Last month, Paris gushed over her daughter and revealed which family members knew about the secret newborn!

If you missed it, Paris Hilton recently explained why she chose surrogacy to have her two children.
Photos: Getty Images
Getty Images