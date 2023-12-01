Paris Hilton Explains Why She Chose Surrogacy to Have Her Children

Paris Hilton is opening up about her decision to have both of her children via surrogate.

The 42-year-old media personality recently gave birth to a baby girl named London, who is her second child with husband Carter Reum. The couple welcomed their son Phoenix in January.

During the season 2 premiere of Paris In Love, the star explained why she opted for surrogacy on both occasions.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Surrogacy was a difficult decision to make,” she said, per People. “I would have loved that experience of growing the baby in your tummy and feeling the kicks and all of those exciting moments, but my life has just been so public, so even though the baby is biologically mine and Carter’s, we decided to have a surrogate carry him.”

Carter, 42, shared his concerns for his and Paris‘ children and detailed how the couple plans to navigate the challenges that come with their celebrity status.

“Now having a family with Paris, we want our family to grow up and be normal and not always be known as Paris Hilton’s children,” he said.

The author and businessman continued, “We have to think about safety. When we go to the farmer’s market, it’s one thing if someone stops and asks Paris for a photo. It’s a whole other thing with the baby in tow in a stroller. I don’t think we know everything the journey’s gonna throw at us, but we’re just gonna tackle it as we go.

If you haven’t seen, Paris Hilton just addressed a rumor about her newborn daughter’s name.