Paris Hilton Addresses a Rumor About Newborn Daughter's Name

Paris Hilton is aware of the rumors about her newborn daughter’s name, and she’s weighing in on if there’s any truth to the whispers.

If you missed it, the 42-year-old star confirmed that she and husband Carter Reum had welcomed a second child in secret over the holidays. They are now the proud parents of a baby girl named London.

After learning London‘s name, fans started to wonder if she might have been named after a very iconic character – Brenda Song‘s London Tipton from the Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. One of Paris‘ resurfaced tweets made it seem like a distinct possibility.

She addressed the theory during a recent interview.

“I thought that was hilarious,” Paris told TheWrap. “I love that character and that show.”

Despite her strong feelings for the character, who seems to be at least partially based on Paris, her daughter was not named after her.

“I’ve always wanted to name my daughter ‘London’ since I was a teenager — I’ve always had this plan — because I love the name Paris and London together,” she explained to the outlet.

If you missed it, Paris and her firstborn son Phoenix celebrated London‘s birth in a very cute, very pink way.

