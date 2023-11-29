Top Stories
Lenny Kravitz Addresses Jann Wenner's Controversial Comments

Lenny Kravitz Addresses Jann Wenner's Controversial Comments

Spotify's Wrapped Lists Reveal Most Streamed Artist, Song, &amp; Album for 2023!

Spotify's Wrapped Lists Reveal Most Streamed Artist, Song, & Album for 2023!

Shannen Doherty Shares Upsetting Update in Cancer Battle

Shannen Doherty Shares Upsetting Update in Cancer Battle

Wed, 29 November 2023 at 8:25 pm

Paris Hilton Addresses a Rumor About Newborn Daughter's Name

Paris Hilton Addresses a Rumor About Newborn Daughter's Name

Paris Hilton is aware of the rumors about her newborn daughter’s name, and she’s weighing in on if there’s any truth to the whispers.

If you missed it, the 42-year-old star confirmed that she and husband Carter Reum had welcomed a second child in secret over the holidays. They are now the proud parents of a baby girl named London.

After learning London‘s name, fans started to wonder if she might have been named after a very iconic character – Brenda Song‘s London Tipton from the Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. One of Paris‘ resurfaced tweets made it seem like a distinct possibility.

She addressed the theory during a recent interview.

Read more about Paris Hilton’s name for her daughter…

“I thought that was hilarious,” Paris told TheWrap. “I love that character and that show.”

Despite her strong feelings for the character, who seems to be at least partially based on Paris, her daughter was not named after her.

“I’ve always wanted to name my daughter ‘London’ since I was a teenager — I’ve always had this plan — because I love the name Paris and London together,” she explained to the outlet.

If you missed it, Paris and her firstborn son Phoenix celebrated London‘s birth in a very cute, very pink way.

Find out who knew that Paris and Carter were expecting.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Disney Channel, London Reum, Paris Hilton, suite life of zack and cody

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images