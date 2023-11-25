Paris Hilton Has Fans Wondering if Her Daughter is Named After an Iconic Disney Channel Character Thanks To a Resurfaced Tweet

Paris Hilton shocked the world when she casually announced the arrival of her second child with Carter Reum on Thanksgiving. Now fans cannot get over an apparent connection between the baby’s name and Paris‘ past.

The 42-year-old DJ and businesswoman revealed that the family welcomed a baby girl named London, who follows their firstborn – a son named Phoenix.

She broke the sweet news by sharing a photo of an adorable pink baby outfit with London‘s name embroidered across the front on Instagram. Fans rushed to celebrate the new member of Paris‘ family in the comments section of the post.

Some fans also wondered if Paris might have named her daughter after an iconic Disney Channel character after one of her old tweets resurfaced.

If you were unaware, there’s a character played by Brenda Song on the Disney Channel show The Suite Life of Zack and Cody who is named London Tipton.

London’s dad owns the hotel where the show is set, and she’s a stylish heiress with a celebrity following. Does she sound like anyone else you might know? Say someone in the real world who has a family connection to a massive hotel company?

Paris [granddaughter of the founder of Hilton Hotels] noticed a connection between herself and London all the back in 2017, and she tweeted as much at the time.

Now fans are wondering if she might have been thinking about Brenda’s character when it was time to name her character. If so, she found a roundabout way to name her daughter after herself.

Paris seemingly hasn’t commented on the connection yet, but we’ll let you know if she does!

