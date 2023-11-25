Gigi Hadid Called Out by Bar Refaeli & Scooter Braun After Sharing Incorrect Story on Israel-Palestine Conflict

Gigi Hadid was called out after seemingly sharing some factually inaccurate information about the developing tragedy between Israel and Palestine on social media.

The 28-year-old model, who is half-Palestinian, has been outspoken on the conflict between the two nations since the situation escalated following a deadly attack in October. Her comments have been met with mixed responses, with some supporting her and others, including Israel’s government, calling her out.

On Saturday (November 25), she was called out by music mogul Scooter Braun and fellow model Bar Refaeli over a post that she shared and deleted on social media.

Read more about Gigi Hadid’s post and the response…

The Daily Mail preserved a screenshot of Gigi‘s since-deleted post, which was shared on her Instagram story.

“Israel is the only country in the world that keeps CHILDREN AS PRISONERS OF WAR,” she wrote. The message was accompanied by an infographic about a young man named Ahmed Almanasra, who was described as being “abducted by the #Israeli occupation at the age of 12.”

The graphic claimed that he is being kept in solitary confinement. “Hundreds of #Palestinian children remain detained, suffering in Israeli jails,” it read.

The outlet noted that Ahmed was actually arrested in 2015 after stabbing several in Jerusalem. He later said that he was targeting Jewish people.

Scooter shared a screenshot of the news story and a message about sharing factually incorrect information to millions of followers online.

“I know people mean well but when you say a child was abducted when it turns out it was a teenager who went out and stabbed two random innocent civilians including a 12 year old on camera and then stated ‘I wanted to stab Jews.’ Let’s get our facts right before we post to 78 million people,” he wrote.

Bar shared a screenshot of his post on her Instagram story.

Gigi does not appear to have directly responded to either celebrity. Though she deleted the one post from her story, she left up additional infographics about Palestinian children being held in Israel.

The reaction to her post comes after multiple celebrities have had their careers affected over comments they made about the ongoing conflict.