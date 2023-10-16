Israeli Government Addresses Gigi Hadid After She Issues Statement on Crisis in Israel & Palestine

The Israeli government is speaking directly to Gigi Hadid after she weighed in on the developing crisis in Israel and Palestine.

The 28-year-old model, who is half Palestinian, took to social media last week to issue a response after the militant group Hamas infiltrated Israel and attacked citizens. The death toll now totals more than 1,400, according to CNN.

Israel responded and launched a counter-attack on Gaza, where Palestinians are dying.

“My thoughts are with all those affected by this unjustifiable tragedy, and every day that innocent lives are taken by this conflict —too many of which are children. I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation, it’s a responsibility I hold daily. I also feel a responsibility to my Jewish friends to make it clear, as I have before: While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person,” Gigi wrote on Instagram.

Her response continued, condemning “the terrorizing of innocent people” and saying it hurt the “Free Palestine” movement. “I know my words will never be enough or heal the deep wounds of so many, but I pray for the safety of innocent lives, always,” she wrote.

On Sunday (October 15), Israel called the model out on social media.

“Have you been sleeping the past week Gigi? Or are you just fine turning a blind eye to Jewish babies being butchered in their homes? Your silence has been very clear about where you stand. We see you,” they wrote on Instagram.

The post was accompanied by a screenshot of a story that Gigi shared. It read “There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians. Condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas.”

Israel responded, writing, “There is nothing valiant about Hamas’ massacre of Israelis. Condemning Hamas for what it is (ISI) is not anti-Palestine and supporting Israelis in their fight against barbaric terrorists is the right thing to do.”

The government included a photo that appeared to be a child’s bedroom covered in blood.

Gigi does not appear to have responded to the post. Her father has also spoken out.