'Deadpool 3' Director Addresses Movie's Release Date & Taylor Swift Casting Rumors Amid SAG-AFTRA Strike

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy is opening up about the upcoming blockbuster.

The Night at the Museum director was working on the movie, which features the return of the iconic character Wolverine, with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman until the SAG-AFTRA strike put the production on pause.

In a new interview, Shawn weighed in on if the movie was still on track for its May 3 release date. He also addressed whispers that Taylor Swift was set to join the cast in an exciting role.

“I wish I knew. I don’t even know if we officially have [a release date],” Shawn told The Wrap about a tentative timeline for the movie.

He continued, saying, “Certainly, the actors’ strike and the long pause in production have put that release date in true risk. We’ve shot half the movie. I’ve edited half the movie. We’re dying to get back to work and get this movie out next year.”

What about Taylor? He said that the rumors “sure are loud” but opted out of saying too much more.

“I’m going across the board. ‘No comment’ because that’s a double whammy. That’s Taylor-related. And it’s MCU-related. I’m no dummy. You’re going to have to wait and see,” he said.

Rumors about Taylor have been around since last November when Ryan responded to them.

Some fans believe that she will make an appearance playing the X-Men mutant Dazzler, who is a pop star in the franchise.

We recently got some new details about Hugh‘s Wolverine costume in the movie!