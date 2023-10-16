Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce's 'SNL' Date Night, Including How They Acted, What They Talked About &amp; What Travis Said Directly to Her Security

Inside Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's 'SNL' Date Night, Including How They Acted, What They Talked About & What Travis Said Directly to Her Security

Mon, 16 October 2023 at 9:10 pm

Olivia Wilde Responds to Backlash Over Her Joke About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Relationship

Olivia Wilde Responds to Backlash Over Her Joke About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Relationship

Olivia Wilde is aware of the backlash that she incited by joking about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

The 39-year-old Don’t Worry Darling director incited backlash after re-sharing a tweet joking about the 33-year-old pop titan’s love life on her Instagram story.

The tweet read, “I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist,” seemingly implying that fans would be more interested in the risks of climate change like her current relationship has led to increased interest in football.

She was asked about the message and issued a response to everyone who rushed to Taylor‘s defense.

Read more about Olivia Wilde’s response…

“I meant no harm,” Olivia assured a photographer when she was out in Studio City, Calif. on Sunday (October 15), via Page Six. “It’s obviously a comment on how much attention gets paid to stupid things.”

Since Olivia‘s joke about the romance went viral, Taylor and Travis have seemingly gotten more serious. They were photographed holding hands while out in New York City over the weekend and made surprise cameos on Saturday Night Live.

An insider close to Travis also revealed a big step that they have recently taken.

Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: BlayzenPhotos ; Photos: Getty, Backgrid
Posted to: Olivia Wilde, Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr