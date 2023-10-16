Olivia Wilde Responds to Backlash Over Her Joke About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Relationship

Olivia Wilde is aware of the backlash that she incited by joking about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

The 39-year-old Don’t Worry Darling director incited backlash after re-sharing a tweet joking about the 33-year-old pop titan’s love life on her Instagram story.

The tweet read, “I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist,” seemingly implying that fans would be more interested in the risks of climate change like her current relationship has led to increased interest in football.

She was asked about the message and issued a response to everyone who rushed to Taylor‘s defense.

“I meant no harm,” Olivia assured a photographer when she was out in Studio City, Calif. on Sunday (October 15), via Page Six. “It’s obviously a comment on how much attention gets paid to stupid things.”

Since Olivia‘s joke about the romance went viral, Taylor and Travis have seemingly gotten more serious. They were photographed holding hands while out in New York City over the weekend and made surprise cameos on Saturday Night Live.

An insider close to Travis also revealed a big step that they have recently taken.