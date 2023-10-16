'X-Men' Director Claims Halle Berry was Misled About the Scope of Her Role in Third Movie

Halle Berry was reportedly misled about the scope of her role within 2006′s X-Men: The Last Stand, according to director Matthew Vaughn.

The 57-year-old actress brought the weather-controlling mutant Storm to life in four movies with the X-Men franchise, starting in 2000 and ending with 2014′s Days of Future Past.

The Last Stand was directed by Brett Ratner after Matthew dropped out of the role. During a recent appearance, he opened up about his decision to give up the job.

Keep reading to find out more…

While attending New York Comic Con over the weekend, Matthew recounted a story about how an executive was trying to lie to Halle to entice her to return for the movie.

“One of the main reasons I quit X-Men 3, and this is a true story. Hollywood is really political and odd,” he recalled, according to ScreenRant “I went to an executive’s office and I saw an X3 script. It was a lot fatter. I asked, ‘What is this draft?’ They were like, ‘Don’t worry about it.’”

Matthew said that he “grabbed it and opened the first page” where he noticed something was wrong.

“It said, ‘Africa. Kids dying from no water, and Storm creates a thunderstorm to save all these children.’ I thought it was a pretty cool idea. I said, ‘What is this?’ They said, ‘This is the Halle Berry script because she hasn’t signed on yet. This is what she wants it to be. And once she signs on, we’ll throw it in the bin.’ I thought, if you’re going to do that to an Oscar-winning actress who plays Storm, I quit. I thought I’m mincemeat,” he explained.

In 2015 Halle expressed interest in reprising the role of Storm. The actress drew comparisons to the iconic character on the red carpet last year. She also reacted after another star dressed up as her for Halloween.