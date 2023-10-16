Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's 'SNL' Date Night, Including How They Acted, What They Talked About & What Travis Said Directly to Her Security

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

Insider Shares Details About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Surprise 'Saturday Night Live' Cameos

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce didn’t just shock viewers when they made surprise cameos on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

According to a new report, the 33-year-old “Style” pop star and 34-year-old tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs also shocked the popular late-night show’s creators!

If you were unaware, the couple made very quick appearances in the October 14 episode, which was hosted by Pete Davidson and featured musical guest Ice Spice. Taylor introduced one of her “Karma” collaborator’s performances, and Travis appeared in a skit that joked about their relationship.

After the fact, an insider revealed how it all came together.

“No one knew they were coming, and they contacted a few minutes before arrival at air time,” an insider told Variety.

They continued, adding, “They were happy to jump into some parts of the show when asked.” Travis was reportedly “happy to join” the sketch about Taylor once it was pitched to him.

The couple joined the cast at the wrap party, where they reportedly mingled. Travis spent some time with the cast and crew that he met when he was on the show in 2022, while Taylor buddied up with Ice Spice.

If you missed it, we got a big report about the couple’s weekend, which included a revelation about something Travis said to Taylor‘s security team.

Press play on both star’s SNL cameos below…
