Rachel Leviss Clarifies Her Relationship Status Amid New Romance Reports

Rachel Leviss is explaining where things stand.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that the Vanderpump Rules alum was beginning to see investment CEO Matthew Dunn following the #Scandoval fallout on the reality TV series.

On her podcast Rachel Goes Rogue, she opened up about her recent experience at the Stagecoach festival and addressed rumors surrounding her love life.

As far as attending Stagecoach, Rachel said she was relieved not to run into her former Vanderpump co-stars.

“I did not, thank goodness,” she said. She said her friend saw Scheana Shay and Brock Davies but when he went to talk to a mutual friend in their group, “he just got ignored.”

She also commented on Tom Sandoval attending: “I did not know that he was interested in country music,” she said. “I guess it’s because James [Kennedy] was DJing at Stagecoach, he was opening up for Diplo, but I chose to opt out of that.”

“I feel very grounded in my sobriety… the group that I was with was very respectful… they didn’t pressure me to drink or anything and I still felt included,” she added of her sobriety.

As far as the relationship reports, she simply said: “We are friends, getting to know each other.”

She also opened up about her journey up to this pint.

“A year ago from today, I did not know how I was going to survive… I felt everything I had been doing to that point I had been a rule follower and perceived as a good person… I felt like I was completely defeated.”

“It’s this balancing act,” she continued. “And now I’m coming back to a place that’s more in alignment with what I know my values to be…even just looking back to a year from today is a world of difference.”

