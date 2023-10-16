Every Celebrity Who Went to Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' Opening Weekend

The stars are showing up and showing out for the Queen of Pop!

Celebrities are making their way to see Madonna‘s Celebration Tour, her first-ever greatest hits tour, which officially kicked off over the weekend at the O2 Arena in London, England.

The spectacle includes hits from over four decades in the industry, spanning all the way from debut single “Everybody” onward, complete with tons of dancers, choreography, dazzling visuals and iconic costumes representing her various eras and tours.

And already, there are a bunch of celebrities who are attending the show!

Find out which stars attended the opening weekend of Madonna’s Celebration Tour…