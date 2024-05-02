The Most Popular 'Ghosts' Cast Members, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Following

Ghosts is a hit among fans, and so are the stars of the show.

The CBS television series, adapted for American audiences for CBS from the British series of the same name, first arrived stateside in 2021, with a second season that aired in 2022. Following the premiere of Season 3, we now know that it’s back for Season 4!

The show centers around married New York couple Samantha and Jay Arondekar, who inherit a beautiful country house only to find that it is falling apart and inhabited by ghosts who died on the mansion’s grounds.

In the past months, many of the stars have amassed big followings on social media. We’ve gathered them all together, and ranked them according to their Instagram following.

