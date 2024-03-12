'Fire Country' & 'Ghosts' Renewed for New Seasons at CBS!

Great news for fans of all the CBS hits: Ghosts and Fire Country have both been renewed for new seasons!

“Ghosts and Fire Country are proven viewer favorites on both broadcast and streaming thanks to exceptional storytelling, talented actors and an ever-growing fan base,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, confirmed in a statement. “We are elated to keep the momentum going and bring them back to CBS next season.”

This will be the fourth season for Ghosts and the third season for Fire Country, and both will air their new episodes in the 2024-2025 season. Both shows are currently airing new episodes each week on CBS.

