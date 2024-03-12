Beyonce Announces Title of 'Act II': 'Cowboy Carter'!

Beyonce is ready to reveal the title of her country-themed “Act II” of her trilogy of releases!

Following 2022′s Renaissance, the first act in the trilogy, the 42-year-old “Texas Hold ‘Em” superstar revealed the title of her follow-up: Cowboy Carter.

The accompanying artwork teased on her Instagram Story features a ribbon with the words “Cowboy Carter” draped over a saddle, to be released on March 29.

Keep reading to find out more…

A link to her store features various bundles and vinyl variants of the album.

Some of the bundles include T-shirts and exclusive covers, as well as a bonus track.

The news follows the release of her chart-topping “Texas Hold ‘Em,” as well as “16 Carriages.”

If you missed it, a country superstar teased that a cover of one of her most famous songs may wind up on the album!