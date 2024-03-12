Kristen Stewart Goes Pantsless in Sweater-Inspired Underwear Look

Top Stories
Tue, 12 March 2024 at 12:48 pm

Kristen Stewart stepped out in a look that’s getting a ton of attention!

The 33-year-old actress went pantsless while stepping out in New York City on Tuesday (March 12).

Recently, Kristen has been in promo mode for her film Love Lies Bleeding. She attended the film’s premiere last week in a daring look.

In the gallery below (and the photo to the left), she went on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday (March 11) in New York City to promote her project.

Here’s the movie’s synopsis: “Reclusive gym manager Lou (Stewart) falls hard for Jackie (Katy O’Brian), an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family.”

Love Lies Bleeding will be released in select theaters on March 8 before a wider release on March 15. Watch the trailer here!

Also pictured below: Kristen leaving her Colbert taping in NYC on Monday evening.

FYI: The nude look from today is Brunello Cucinelli with Wolford tights, Le Silla shoes, and a Victoria’s Secret bra. Her Colbert look is Monot with Ray Bans sunglasses and Wolford socks.
Photos: Backgrid
