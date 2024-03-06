Kristen Stewart Wears Black Leotard to 'Love Lies Bleeding' Premiere Alongside Co-Star Katy O'Brian

Kristen Stewart is hitting the red carpet for the premiere of her new movie!

The 33-year-old Oscar-nominated actress rocked a cutout, black leotard with black stockings for the premiere of Love Lies Bleeding on Tuesday evening (March 5) held at the Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kristen was joined at the premiere by co-stars Katy O’Brian, Jena Malone, and Anna Baryshnikov along with director Rose Glass.

Keep reading to find out more…Here’s the movie’s synopsis: “Reclusive gym manager Lou (Stewart) falls hard for Jackie (O’Brian), an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family.”

Ed Harris also stars as Lou’s menacing, gun-slinging father, who finds himself pursued by the FBI.

In a new interview, Jena talked about forming a sisterly bond with Kristen on set of the movie.

Love Lies Bleeding will be released in select theaters on March 8 before a wider release on March 15. Watch the trailer here!

FYI: Kristen is wearing an outfit by Bettter.

