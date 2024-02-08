Kristen Stewart & Katy M. O'Brian Are Out for Revenge in 'Love Lies Bleeding' Trailer - Watch Now!

A24 has released a brand new trailer for Kristen Stewart‘s upcoming movie.

The 33-year-old Oscar-nominated actress stars alongside Katy M. O’Brian in the new film Love Lies Bleeding from director Rose Glass

Here’s the movie’s synopsis: “Reclusive gym manager Lou (Stewart) falls hard for Jackie (O’Brian), an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family.”

Keep reading to find out more…Ed Harris also stars as Lou’s menacing, gun-slinging father, who finds himself pursued by the FBI.

Jena Malone, Anna Baryshnikov, and Dave Franco also appear in the movie.

In a new interview, Jena talked about forming a sisterly bond with Kristen on set of the movie.

Love Lies Bleeding will be released in select theaters on March 8 before a wider release on March 15.