Jena Malone Explains How She Formed Sisterly Bond With Kristen Stewart on 'Love Lies Bleeding' Set

Jena Malone is opening up about Kristen Stewart.

The 39-year-old actress plays the sister of the 33-year-old Twilight alum’s character, who falls for a bodybuilder in Love Lies Bleeding, a violent romance thriller that premiered over the weekend at Sundance Film Festival.

Jena spoke to Variety about how they formed their sisterly bond.

“We tackled each other a lot. It was very tactile…I think you can just tell when you meet someone,” she said. “We have a kindred spirit.”

The two co-starred in 2007′s Into the Wild together as well.

“I’m just so incredibly moved by the film. I think it is so beautiful and powerful to see with this incredible audience, and it was the best script I ever read, hands down,” she added of the experience of the movie premiere at Sundance.

Kristen Stewart also revealed whether she still gets nervous on the red carpet.