Jon Hamm Turned Down the Role of Chris Wallace's Dad Mike Wallace in a Movie, Reason Why Revealed!

Chris Wallace just found out Jon Hamm almost played his father Mike Wallace in a film.

During an appearance on Max series, Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, Chris talked to Jon about getting typecast in roles like his Don Draper in the show Mad Men.

During the conversation, Jon revealed that he was offered the similar role of portraying Mike Wallace, known for his tough interviewing.

“You know, after Don Draper sort of made an impact in the zeitgeist, I was…every script I was offered had a cigarette and a hat and a skinny tie. In fact, I was offered to play your father at one point,” he said, via TheWrap.

“In a movie. It was it was an original script that someone had written about your dad’s life.”

“They sent it to me. And I said, this script is total bullsh-t,” Chris noted.

“Part of that is why I did not do the part. The other part is that I consciously kind of went away from, from parts like that because that was my day job,” Jon said.

“The greatest part of being an actor is that you get to do other things. You don’t have to do the same thing every day, and so I very fortunately got to do and I give all the credit in the world to Lorne Michaels — of Saturday Night Live — honestly who said I wonder if this guy’s funny? And I got to host SNL in 2009 I believe it was and that kind of gave me a little credibility on the other side of the aisle so to speak. I got a whole other side of my career to explore.”

