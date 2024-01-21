Jacob Elordi & Olivia Jade Attend 'SNL' Afterparty Amid Split Reports, Full Guest List Revealed!

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade are seemingly going strong.

After the 26-year-old Saltburn star’s SNL hosting gig, he attended the official afterparty alongside the 24-year-old star at Le Avenue on Saturday night (January 20) in New York City.

After some split reports surfaced about the two, a source told ET that Olivia and Jacob are NOT broken up. They shared that Olivia and Jacob “are still dating despite reports that they have broken up.”

In addition, Jacob was joined by a bunch of stars at the party. Find out who else attended!

