Jacob Elordi & Olivia Jade's Relationship Status Called Into Question, New Source Claims They're Still Together Amid Split Report

There are a lot of rumors circulating right now about Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade.

On Wednesday (January 17), a report emerged suggesting the 26-year-old Saltburn actor and the 24-year-old YouTuber had split.

Keep reading to find out more…

Us Weekly simply cited a “source” as their insider who leaked the details.

However, on Thursday (January 18), a source told ET that Olivia and Jacob are NOT broken up. They shared that Olivia and Jacob “are still dating despite reports that they have broken up.”

In December 2021, it was revealed that they were casually dating. By August 2022, a report emerged that they had split up. However, they did get back together and were seen as recently as September 2023.

It’s hard to know what the truth of this situation is, as Jacob himself has told reporters he will be keeping her personal life private.

Stay tuned as we learn more.