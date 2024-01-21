Hugh Jackman Shares Video of His Wolverine Workout Routine While Filming 'Deadpool 3'

Hugh Jackman is getting ripped.

The 55-year-old actor shared a new video showcasing how he’s keeping fit while filming Deadpool 3, in which he is reprising his role of Wolverine.

In the clip, the actor is seen lifting some weights, doing curls and working out his biceps.

“No days off — except for tomorrow. #becomingwolverineagain,” the actor captioned the post.

Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024. Ryan Reynolds stars as the superhero once again. Find out who is set to appear in the film!

Shawn Levy, the director of the forthcoming highly anticipated film, addressed the film’s status recently. He also addressed whispers that Taylor Swift was set to join the cast in an exciting role. Here’s what he said!

Check out Hugh Jackman‘s workout…