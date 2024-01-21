Taylor Swift-Themed Food Is Being Served at Chiefs-Bills Football Game!

Taylor Swift has so much impact, she’s even changing menus.

The 34-year-old music superstar is expected to attend Kansas City chiefs boyfriend Travis Kelce‘s football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday (January 21) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Delaware North, the Buffalo Bills’ food service partner, will be offering a few Taylor Swift-inspired menu items during the game, People reports.

Keep reading to find out more…

The menu includes two items: “Bad Blood” Waffle Fries and the “Karma” Quesadilla.

According to a description from Delaware North, the “Bad Blood” Waffle Fries are a “2-foot display of spiced waffle fries featuring each city’s culinary specialty.”

Half of the fries are topped with Buffalo chicken and blue cheese, and the other half are topped with Kansas City Cattleman’s BBQ pork, cole slaw and bread-and-butter pickles. The “Karma” Quesadilla is “chicken tenders, bacon and cilantro ranch in a triple-stacked quesadilla, topped with pork-belly chaser.”

“Our culinary team has again designed a great menu for the Divisional playoff game this weekend, with several new items for fans as they cheer on the Bills,” Andy Altomare, Delaware North’s general manager at Highmark Stadium, said in a statement.

“We had a lot of fun with this week’s menu — adding a few new options that celebrate this incredible rivalry with the Chiefs and their star-studded fans.”

One of the players’ dads is dishing about hanging out with Taylor Swift!