Caitlyn Jenner Seeks Legal Support From Elon Musk for Her Own Disney Lawsuit - Find Out Why

Caitlyn Jenner has a bone to pick with Disney, and she seemingly wants Elon Musk‘s help to make it happen.

If you missed it, the tech billionaire is currently funding a wrongful termination and discrimination lawsuit for former Disney+ star Gina Carano. The actress was fired from The Mandalorian following controversial social media comments in 2021.

After news of the lawsuit broke, Elon took to his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to offer similar support to anyone who had been “discriminated against by Disney or its subsidiaries.” Caitlyn responded and appeared to reveal why she felt she had a case.

What is Caitlyn‘s issue with Disney? Her problems stem from its subsidiary Hulu, which hosts The Kardashians.

“Hulu (Disney subsidiary) never put me on my family’s show – I had been on since day 1- when it switched from E,” she responded to Elon.

Caitlyn was a main member of the cast of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s original reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians for the show’s first 13 seasons and then played a smaller role through its conclusion in 2021.

It does not appear that Elon has responded to her yet.

This isn’t the first time that Caitlyn has expressed interest in suing over a reality show this year.