Top Stories
Netflix Cancels 2 TV Shows in Past 7 Days!

Netflix Cancels 2 TV Shows in Past 7 Days!

How to Watch the Super Bowl Online for Free!

How to Watch the Super Bowl Online for Free!

Thu, 08 February 2024 at 2:15 am

Brad Pitt Joins Ziggy Marley & Kingsley Ben-Adir at 'Bob Marley: One Love' Premiere in L.A.

Brad Pitt Joins Ziggy Marley & Kingsley Ben-Adir at 'Bob Marley: One Love' Premiere in L.A.

Brad Pitt is enjoying a night out at the movies!

The 60-year-old Oscar-winning actor stepped out for the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love on Tuesday evening (February 6) at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brad Pitt

Brad was seen hanging out with the movie’s stars Kingsley Ben-Adir and James Norton along with director Reinaldo Marcus Green, Bob Marley‘s son Ziggy Marley, and the president and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Brian Robbins.

After the premiere, Brad was seen waving to fans as he made his way out through the back exit.

It was recently announced that Brad will be reuniting with Quentin Tarantino for the filmmaker’s final movie! Get more details here.

Bob Marley: One Love hits theaters on February 14 – watch the trailer here!

Click through the gallery inside for 15+ pictures of Brad Pitt at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
brad pitt attends bob marley one love premiere in la 01
brad pitt attends bob marley one love premiere in la 02
brad pitt attends bob marley one love premiere in la 03
brad pitt attends bob marley one love premiere in la 04
brad pitt attends bob marley one love premiere in la 05
brad pitt attends bob marley one love premiere in la 06
brad pitt attends bob marley one love premiere in la 07
brad pitt attends bob marley one love premiere in la 08
brad pitt attends bob marley one love premiere in la 09
brad pitt attends bob marley one love premiere in la 10
brad pitt attends bob marley one love premiere in la 11
brad pitt attends bob marley one love premiere in la 12
brad pitt attends bob marley one love premiere in la 13
brad pitt attends bob marley one love premiere in la 14
brad pitt attends bob marley one love premiere in la 15
brad pitt attends bob marley one love premiere in la 16
brad pitt attends bob marley one love premiere in la 17
brad pitt attends bob marley one love premiere in la 18
brad pitt attends bob marley one love premiere in la 19

Photos: Getty Images, Backgrid USA
Posted to: Brad Pitt, James Norton, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Reinaldo Marcus Green, Ziggy Marley