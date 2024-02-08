Brad Pitt Joins Ziggy Marley & Kingsley Ben-Adir at 'Bob Marley: One Love' Premiere in L.A.

Brad Pitt is enjoying a night out at the movies!

The 60-year-old Oscar-winning actor stepped out for the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love on Tuesday evening (February 6) at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

Brad was seen hanging out with the movie’s stars Kingsley Ben-Adir and James Norton along with director Reinaldo Marcus Green, Bob Marley‘s son Ziggy Marley, and the president and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Brian Robbins.

After the premiere, Brad was seen waving to fans as he made his way out through the back exit.

It was recently announced that Brad will be reuniting with Quentin Tarantino for the filmmaker’s final movie! Get more details here.

Bob Marley: One Love hits theaters on February 14 – watch the trailer here!

