10 Netflix TV Shows That Won't Premiere in 2024, Including Massive Favorites Like 'Wednesday' & 'Stranger Things'

Travis Kelce Clears Up Rumors About Taylor Swift Relationship Timeline

Britney Spears Calls Out Someone 'Talking S-it About Me' Following Justin Timberlake's Non-Apology

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Next Projects at Netflix Revealed!

Thu, 01 February 2024 at 5:18 pm

Brad Pitt Reunites With Quentin Tarantino for Acclaimed Director's Final Movie - 'The Movie Critic'

Brad Pitt is linking up with Quentin Tarantino again for a very meaningful collaboration.

The 60-year-old actor has previously collaborated with the acclaimed filmmaker on Inglorious Basters and Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood. They will collaborate again for The Movie Critic, which has been billed as the final movie of Quentin‘s career.

Read more about Brad Pitt and Quentin Tarantino’s The Movie Critic…

Deadline broke the news, reporting that Brad had joined the cast in an unknown role. The movie is aiming to hit theaters in 2025.

Not much is known about The Movie Critic just yet. However, Quentin has previously alluded to it being inspired by a critic who wrote movie reviews for a pornographic magazine that he interacted with during an early job.

There is early speculation that the film will be distributed via Sony. Quentin worked with the studio on Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood. The movie won Brad his second Oscar in 2020.

Brad was recently spotted on set for his new Formula One movie, and we’ve got so many pics.
Photos: Getty
