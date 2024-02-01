Brad Pitt Reunites With Quentin Tarantino for Acclaimed Director's Final Movie - 'The Movie Critic'

Brad Pitt is linking up with Quentin Tarantino again for a very meaningful collaboration.

The 60-year-old actor has previously collaborated with the acclaimed filmmaker on Inglorious Basters and Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood. They will collaborate again for The Movie Critic, which has been billed as the final movie of Quentin‘s career.

Deadline broke the news, reporting that Brad had joined the cast in an unknown role. The movie is aiming to hit theaters in 2025.

Not much is known about The Movie Critic just yet. However, Quentin has previously alluded to it being inspired by a critic who wrote movie reviews for a pornographic magazine that he interacted with during an early job.

There is early speculation that the film will be distributed via Sony. Quentin worked with the studio on Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood. The movie won Brad his second Oscar in 2020.

