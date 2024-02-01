Tom Sandoval Has a New Girlfriend & She's Got a Connection to Leonardo DiCaprio!

Top Stories
Tom Sandoval has a new girlfriend.

The 40-year-old Vanderpump Rules star, who was famously caught in the “Scandoval” after cheating on Ariana Madix with Rachel Leviss, is dating model Victoria Lee Robinson.

The 31-year-old model has been hanging with Tom lately and they’ve been officially dating for about a month, via TMZ.

The outlet’s sources claim they are “enjoying their time together and seeing where things take them…so it’s not super serious, but it has potential to get there.”

Tom posted Victoria on his Instagram Story a few times, including a glimpse of the couple at his Schwartz and Sandy‘s cocktail lounge and restaurant in Los Angeles this past week.

Victoria is signed to Ford Modeling Agency, and was linked to Leonardo DiCaprio back in the summer of 2016 when they were photographed leaving a Justin Bieber tour after-party in NYC when she was 23.

Find out why Tom was missing from the Season 11 premiere of Vanderpump Rules!
