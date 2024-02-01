Isabelle Thomas Dead - 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Producer's Wife Dies at 39

The wife of Oscar-nominated film producer Bradley Thomas has tragically passed away at the age of 39.

Isabelle Thomas took her own life this week and law enforcement sources have revealed tragic details of what happened.

TMZ reports that Isabelle jumped from a balcony of a high-floor room at the Hotel Angeleno in Los Angeles on Monday night (January 29). She was dead at the scene when her body was discovered near the hotel pool. No suicide note was left behind, but the Medical Examiner’s Office says the death is consistent with a major fall and they’ve listed it as a suicide.

Just days earlier, Bradley was nominated for his first Academy Award as a producer on Killers of the Flower Moon. Other movies he produced include There’s Something About Mary, Shallow Hal, The Heartbreak Kid, and All the Money in the World.

Bradley and Isabelle were among the many celebs who walked the red carpet at the BAFTA Tea Party on January 13.

Isabelle is survived by Bradley and their two young children. We’re sending our thoughts and condolences to all of her loved ones during this difficult time.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please call or text 988 or chat online at 988lifeline.org.