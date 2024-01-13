Top Stories
Sat, 13 January 2024 at 11:38 pm

BAFTA Tea Party 2024: See Photos of More Than 100 Celebrities in Attendance!

So many celebrities stepped out to attend the 2024 BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic and BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions on Saturday (January 13) at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

The star-studded event featured appearances from more than 100 stars, including the likes of Julianne Moore, Jonathan Bailey, Mark Ruffalo, America Ferrera, Fantasia Barrino, Cillian Murphy, Sam Claflin and Eva Longoria.

Since it was such a big event, we pulled together photos for you to easily scroll. That way you can easily see who was there and what they were wearing!

Head inside to see photos of all of the celebs on the red carpet at the 2024 BAFTA Tea Party…

Brian Cox and Nicole Ansari-Cox

Diane Warren

Calah Lane

Greta Lee

FYI: Greta is wearing Loewe.

Tracy Ifeachor

Emily BLunt and Cillian Murphy

FYI: Emily is wearing Oscar de la Renta PF24, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and Manolo Blahnik shoes.

Greta Gerwig

FYI: Greta is wearing Stella McCartney RE23.

Maria Bello

Alex Wolff

FYI: Alex is wearing Givenchy SS24 RTW.

Bella Ramsey

FYI: Bella is wearing Thom Browne.

Trisha LaFache

Neve Campbell and Michael A Goorjian

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton

FYI: Zawe is wearing Mara Hoffman RE24.

Julianne Moore

FYI: Julianne is wearing Bottega Veneta and Cartier jewelry.

Jeffrey Wright

Julianne Hough

Derek Hough

Carey Mulligan

Eva Longoria and Jesse Garcia

Quinta Brunson

FYI: Quinta is wearing Monique Lhuillier and Anabela Chan and Kallati jewelry.

Aye Edebiri

FYI: Ayo is wearing Versace.

paul walter hauser

samantha hanratty

Dominic Sessa

Sam Claflin and Cassie Amato

Rhea Seehorn

FYI: Rhea is wearing Markarian PF23, Sarah Flint shoes, and Hanut Singh, Nancy Newberg, and Amrapali jewelry.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Angela Unkrich

Harry Jowsey

lamorne morris

julia schlaepher

niousha noor

Mark Ruffalo

Dominique Fishback

Bobby Berk

brett goldstein

phil dunster

Glenn Howerton and Jill Latiano

sam richardson

andrea riseborough

d'pharaoh woon-a-tai

Trace Lysette

Rosamund Pike

FYI: Rosamund is wearing Simone Rocha SS24 RTW.

emily hampshire

paul giamatti

Willem Dafoe and Giada Colagrande

Elizabeth Debicki

FYI: Elizabeth is wearing Ralph Lauren, Calzedonia tights and Alexandre Birman shoes.

America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams

alison oliver

Adina Porter

erika alexander

mychal bella-bowman

Ruby O. Fee and Matthias Schweighofer

Billie Boulet

Bel Powley

FYI: Bel is wearing Miu Miu SS24 RTW.

Ashley Madekwe

Zoe Lister-Jones

FYI: Zoe is wearing Rebecca Vallance.

gael garcia bernal

lisa ann walter

abby ryder fortson and christie lynn smith

FYI: Abby is wearing Moschino.

nuha jes izman

J. Smith Cameron and Kenneth Lonergan

lamar johnson

Ariana Greenblatt

fantasia barrino

FYI: Fantasia is wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

phoebe dynevor

FYI: Phoebe is wearing Victoria Beckham and Anita Ko jewelry

lionel boyce

Judy Reyes

Karen Pittman

nathan stewart jarrett

jessica williams

sam richardson

aml ameen

zoe winters

FYI: Zoe is wearing Rachel Comey.

chris perfetti

janelle james

FRI: Janelle is wearing Tory Burch.

william stanford davis

arian moayed

tantoo cardinal

teo yoo

Celine Song

daniel pemberton

noah j ricketts

janae collins

mark johnson

georgie farmer

archie madekwe

Luke Tennie

aaron horvath and michael jelenic

jonathan bailey and jelani alladin

FYI: Jelani is wearing Missoni and David Yurman jewelry.

tiziana rocca

maria altamirano

Gideon Glick

cassandra blair maria russell and trisha lafache

joseph lee

Andrew Haigh

mark bridges

Bradley Thomas

cara jade myers

FYI: Cara is wearing Rodarte PF23, Brit Natta shoes, and Hanut Singh jewelry.

Fashion credits via Check the Tag.
Photos: Getty
