BAFTA Tea Party 2024: See Photos of More Than 100 Celebrities in Attendance!
So many celebrities stepped out to attend the 2024 BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic and BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions on Saturday (January 13) at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.
The star-studded event featured appearances from more than 100 stars, including the likes of Julianne Moore, Jonathan Bailey, Mark Ruffalo, America Ferrera, Fantasia Barrino, Cillian Murphy, Sam Claflin and Eva Longoria.
Since it was such a big event, we pulled together photos for you to easily scroll. That way you can easily see who was there and what they were wearing!
Brian Cox and Nicole Ansari-Cox
Diane Warren
Calah Lane
Greta Lee
FYI: Greta is wearing Loewe.
Tracy Ifeachor
Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy
FYI: Emily is wearing Oscar de la Renta PF24, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and Manolo Blahnik shoes.
Greta Gerwig
FYI: Greta is wearing Stella McCartney RE23.
Maria Bello
Alex Wolff
FYI: Alex is wearing Givenchy SS24 RTW.
Bella Ramsey
FYI: Bella is wearing Thom Browne.
Trisha LaFache
Neve Campbell and Michael A. Goorjian
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton
FYI: Zawe is wearing Mara Hoffman RE24.
Julianne Moore
FYI: Julianne is wearing Bottega Veneta and Cartier jewelry.
Jeffrey Wright
Julianne Hough
Derek Hough
Carey Mulligan
Eva Longoria and Jesse Garcia
Quinta Brunson
FYI: Quinta is wearing Monique Lhuillier and Anabela Chan and Kallati jewelry.
Ayo Edebiri
FYI: Ayo is wearing Versace.
Paul Walter Hauser
Samantha Hanratty
Dominic Sessa
Sam Claflin and Cassie Amato
Rhea Seehorn
FYI: Rhea is wearing Markarian PF23, Sarah Flint shoes, and Hanut Singh, Nancy Newberg, and Amrapali jewelry.
Alfonso Ribeiro and Angela Unkrich
Harry Jowsey
Lamorne Morris
Julia Schlaepher
Niousha Noor
Mark Ruffalo
Dominique Fishback
Bobby Berk
Brett Goldstein
Phil Dunster
Glenn Howerton and Jill Latiano
Sam Richardson
Andrea Riseborough
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai
Trace Lysette
Rosamund Pike
FYI: Rosamund is wearing Simone Rocha SS24 RTW.
Emily Hampshire
Paul Giamatti
Willem Dafoe and Giada Colagrande
Elizabeth Debicki
FYI: Elizabeth is wearing Ralph Lauren, Calzedonia tights and Alexandre Birman shoes.
America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams
Alison Oliver
Adina Porter
Erika Alexander
Mychal-Bella Bowman
Ruby O. Fee and Matthias Schweighofer
Billie Boulet
Bel Powley
FYI: Bel is wearing Miu Miu SS24 RTW.
Ashley Madekwe
Zoe Lister-Jones
FYI: Zoe is wearing Rebecca Vallance.
Gael Garcia Bernal
Lisa Ann Walter
Abby Ryder Fortson and Christie Lynn Smith
FYI: Abby is wearing Moschino.
Nuha Jes Izman
J. Smith Cameron and Kenneth Lonergan
Lamar Johnson
Ariana Greenblatt
Fantasia Barrino
FYI: Fantasia is wearing Dolce & Gabbana.
Phoebe Dynevor
FYI: Phoebe is wearing Victoria Beckham and Anita Ko jewelry
Lionel Boyce
Judy Reyes
Karen Pittman
Nathan Stewart Jarrett
Jessica Williams
Sam Richardson
Aml Ameen
Zoe Winters
FYI: Zoe is wearing Rachel Comey.
Chris Perfetti
Janelle James
FRI: Janelle is wearing Tory Burch.
William Stanford Davis
Arian Moayed
Tantoo Cardinal
Teo Yoo
Celine Song
Daniel Pemberton
Noah J. Ricketts
Janae Collins
Mark Johnson
Georgie Farmer
Archie Madekwe
Luke Tennie
Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic
Jonathan Bailey and Jelani Alladin
FYI: Jelani is wearing Missoni and David Yurman jewelry.
Tiziana Rocca
Aminah Nieves
Maria Russel, Trisha LaFache and Cassandra Blair
Joseph Lee
Gideon Glick
Mark Bridges
Andrew Haigh
Bradley and Isabelle Thomas
Cara Jade Myers
FYI: Cara is wearing Rodarte PF23, Brit Natta shoes, and Hanut Singh jewelry.
Fashion credits via Check the Tag.