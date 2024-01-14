Madonna, Britney Spears & Christina Aguilera's VMAs Performance Revisited: See 3 Other Pop Stars Considered & the Requested Edit From 1 Star's Team

Madonna, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera‘s performance at the 2003 MTV VMAs is the sort of pop culture history that we are incapable of forgetting.

The performance featured some of the most iconic pop stars of all time, which was enough to make it iconic. However, it was elevated to another level after the Queen of Pop pulled in the two younger Princesses for a televised kiss.

Believe it or not, the performance turned 20 just ahead of the 2023 MTV VMAs back in August. In a new series of retrospectives, we learned some major details about the show-opener.

Chiefly, it was revealed that three other pop stars were considered for the Britney and Christina‘s roles. In fact, it was even alleged that one of the other musicians was initially booked alongside the “Toxic” pop star before she had to drop out.

It was also revealed that one big edit was requested to the performance after it first aired.

Scroll through the slideshow to see the biggest takeaways from the 20-year retrospective on Madonna, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera’s iconic performance…